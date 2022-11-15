Time to rethink restore and greening the Sundarbans



In the world of Facebooking, there palpable a portrayof the Sundarbans in timeline by a page titled "Jokhonamithakbona, ki korbi re boka" (what you do, when I'll benowhere) after the cyclone Sitrang passed. As well as a call of duty, Sundarbans keeps him in charge as natural storm shield, which is hit by 10% of the world's tropical cyclones each year.Despite the constant erosion caused by the sea's ebb and flow, it keeps the ground stable with its deep, fibrous roots. Mangrove ecosystems exhibit a greater level of the carbon sink effect and these forests are the most carbon-rich ecosystems, averaging 1023 Mg of carbon per hectare. Approximately, 49-98% of the carbon is stored in the organic-rich soil at a depth of 0.5-3 meters. As its ability to absorb pollution, it is called the "lungs of Bangladesh".



As shocking as it may sound that, the lungs of Bangladesh is struggling with extinction.M.M. Rahman said, "anthropogenic activities like industrialization, pollution, intensive using of farming insecticides, tourism, navigation, capsizing of water vessels carrying goods (oil, coal, cement) are liable for damages". A study finds that, Sundarbans is at stake due to the potential effects of the widespread industrial growth of Rampal, Taltali, and Kalapara power stations and other industries, dredging projects and EPZ in Khulna and Mongla. The controversial Rampal coal-fired plant is nearly 14 kilometers that extremely threatened biodiversity and ecology of Sundarbans. UNESCO reports, 154 mediums to heavy industries, shipyards, small and cottage industries, agricultural-based industries are distancing from 5-10 kilometers from this magnificent forest.



Pashur river is rich aquatic diversity stresses in major concern of the movement of vessels continuously threaten wildlife and aquatic animal in different ways. That includes sound pollutions may affects the feeding, breading and movement of the animals. Oil spit events are anotherhigh cost of Sundarbans that occurred trice in 1990 near Johnga forest camp, 1994 near Dhangmari forest station and 2014 in the Shela River. Over 30 years (1975-2010), agriculture had wiped off 17,179 acres of mangroves. The loss of another 7,554 hectares of land due to shrimp farming.



Considerably lower density of plants points out the loopholes concerningadministrationof the Sundarbans. Though Bangladesh government is attempting to improve this situation through 10-year (2010-2020) Nisorgo Support Project as "Integrated Resource Management Plan for the Sundarbans", 24 wildfire incidents have already been recorded.Poaching and trafficking of wildlife has also increased in alarming rate. Since 1993, 16 separate development initiatives have been launched in response to growing concerns about the Sundarbans' deterioration in stress the importance of wildlife, apiculture, tourism, forestland expansion, alternative sources of income, and biodiversity conservation. However, the devastation of Sundarbans did not meet the central visions.



The forest's rivers and canals are steadily losing water flow, and numerous canals have been clogged with silt. Salinity in the soil is rising to high, killing out Sundari trees and reducing fertility of agricultural lands. Diseases are also spreading amid wildlife, livestockand humans in these areas as a result of their use of salty water. In the coastal areas, only 30 percent of land is cultivable.



To protect from natural calamities and minimize damages, Bangladesh government needs to rethink restoring and afforestation inSundarbans. That will serve as natural barrier for disasters, balancing ecosystems and make it more resilient. Afforestation will help to be sturdier while that would be carried more desirable outcome to restore the ecology and biodiversity, increase air quality and put a cap on increasing salinity. Eretria's Ministry of Fisheries suggests governments to plant mangrove trees to extend mangrove forest's density and volumetry to minimize loss of the mangrove forest. Motivated by the statement, West Bengal government had planned to plant five crore mangrove saplings that also provided job opportunities to the locals.



While Bangladesh in a state of panic and vulnerability, it did not take any significant steps toward restoringmangrove forest.Every fiscal year, Bangladesh loses 6 km of mangrove forest as it will end anytime soon, which will further increase the damage caused by the deluge cyclones. Bangladesh needs a government-level policy implementationand a robust vector management policy alongside rising awareness to restoring and greening in Sundarbans. It should wrap up the harming industries and maintain at least 25 kilometers distance from Sundarbans for structural development. Another further steps Bangladesh should take by restricting the movement of cargo ships and safari boats within the canals and rivers.



Based on the predictions, if we do not pay heed to restoring and greening the Sundarbans; in order to soften the impacts, we will suffer more for climate disasters. In further strengthening our capabilities, Bangladesh government and other stakeholders should come out of all guns blazing to smash with a full-fledged plan.

The writer is a student of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka & General Secretary, Green Movement Bangladesh













