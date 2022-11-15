

How MFS is contributing to the achievement of UN SDGs



Let's review some fundamental facts concerning MFS firms in Bangladesh before elaborating on how a nascent industry-MFS-alone is integrating women, disabled people, and marginalized communities into formal financial inclusion and contributing to the achievement of a significant number of SDGs. The journey of MFS businesses started in 2010 in Bangladesh, and currently, there are 13 MFS companies operating in the country. MFS firms have a special focus on serving the low-income masses of the country to achieve broader financial inclusion by providing services that are convenient, affordable, and reliable.MFS customers can cash-in and cash-out from their MFS accounts through agent/uddokta locations, ATMs, Cards, linked bank accounts. They can pay utility bills, educational fees, merchant payments, mobile top-ups, deposits, disburse salary, send money to recipients, make vendor payments, online and e-commerce payments, etc.



People in Bangladesh relied on the banking sector to provide the aforementioned services prior to the establishment of MFS firms. The beneficiaries of these banking services are those who reside in metropolitan regions, whereas those who reside in rural areas lag behind and are largely unbanked. MFS industry was monopolistic in Bangladesh before the arrival of Nagad, the 2nd largest market player in the MFS industry in Bangladesh.



How does Nagad or MFS's actions impact SDGs?



Most people in Bangladesh live in rural areas without access to formal financial services due to a lack of banks and other financial institutions. They are unable to deal with sudden illness or natural disasters due to their lack of savings. With the use of mobile financial service rural people may save money, deal with shocks and protect assets from risks.(SDG: 01)



By substituting the conventional cash-based value chains with the digital cash-less value chains, MFS is assisting in the financial inclusion effort to end hunger. Cash payments result in slower and lesser returns for business owners. Payments made with Nagad are less expensive to send and receive, and they also help to build more effective safety nets that can help fight hunger. (SDG: 02)



MFS has the potential to increase the number of people covered by insurance. It offers customers to buy insurance products and pay premiums through its mobile apps, out of the digital savings accumulated in their mobile wallet. Insurance companies are now designing micro health insurance products that could be easily bought by MFS users, and can help households prepare for and cope with unexpected healthcare expenses, ensuring better health through financial inclusion. (SDG:03)



MFS providers can deliver quality education through digital financial inclusion. During the long closure of schools, parents from rural and disadvantaged background can use online learning platform for the education of their children by paying tuition fees through their mobile wallet. The cost of education for households can be covered by the digital savings accumulated in mobile wallet and micro loan.(SDG: 04)



MFS providers are also contributing to SDG 05 by advancing women's economic empowerment through digital financial inclusion. By being a distributor, women can now earn more and build their own assets. With their higher earnings and assets, women can enjoy greater financial power, which fuels gender equality and economic growth.



Utility providers can reduce their operating costs and guarantee a steady stream of cash by using the digital payment channel. It gives them the opportunity to increase the availability of safe water to clients in rural areas. It also enhances access to water and sanitation through digital financial inclusion.(SDG: 06)



MFS providers help Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) obtain financing, formalize, grow, creating more jobs, and increasing productivity. Digitizing factory worker wages and payments in the apparel industry can reduce factory transaction costs and provide direct access to financial inclusion for workers' families.(SDG: 08)



By accepting payments and receiving payments through digital channels, MFS providers assist MSMEs in establishing connections with suppliers and customers. By digitizing supply chain payments, MSMEs become more linked into the value chain, which boosts their businesses' revenue. (SDG:09). MFS is helping to reduce inequality by allowing rural households to connect with more income generating activity outside of rural areas. It is also engaged with the policy makers to formulate and upgrade the policy framework related to the MFS industry so that new entrepreneurs can join the market.(SDG:10).



Congestion brought on by cash toll collecting could be lessened if tolls were paid through MFS accounts. Digital fare collection speeds up the process, lowers costs and the risk of data theft, and makes it easier for the government to collect important data for bettering transportation systems. (SDG: 11). It also makes possible for individuals and companies to invest in environmentally friendly projects, such as those that lower carbon emissions. By fostering resilience and encouraging sustainable investments, it is aiding in the fight against and adaptation to climate change. (SDG: 13).MFS transactions produce more transparent and auditable documentation, reduce operational costs, formalize economy, bringing capital into the financial system, and broaden domestic tax bases.(SDG: 16)



In the era of the 4th industrial revolution, the financial sector is changing very rapidly. Disruptive innovations like FinTech are replacing many existing business models globally. Bangladeshi MFS providers are also joining the innovation race to cope with the new waves.The government should support and encourage MFS providers with a flexible and comprehensive regulatory framework, policy support, and an enabling business environment in order to reap the benefit of FinTech innovations.

The writer is an ssistant general manager-regulatory affairs, Nagad Limited











Mobile Financial Service (MFS) providers alone can contribute to the achievement of at least 13 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) out of the total of 17 SDGs. It is contributing to the government's initiatives towards achieving SDG 2030 by bringing women, people with disabilities, unbanked, and marginalized people to affordable, effective, and safe financial services. The UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA) produced a paper titled "Igniting SDG Progress Through Digital Financial Inclusion" that identifies the 13 SDGs and demonstrates how digital financial inclusion might catalyze the SDGs' progress.(Goals: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07,08, 09, 10, 11, 13,16)Let's review some fundamental facts concerning MFS firms in Bangladesh before elaborating on how a nascent industry-MFS-alone is integrating women, disabled people, and marginalized communities into formal financial inclusion and contributing to the achievement of a significant number of SDGs. The journey of MFS businesses started in 2010 in Bangladesh, and currently, there are 13 MFS companies operating in the country. MFS firms have a special focus on serving the low-income masses of the country to achieve broader financial inclusion by providing services that are convenient, affordable, and reliable.MFS customers can cash-in and cash-out from their MFS accounts through agent/uddokta locations, ATMs, Cards, linked bank accounts. They can pay utility bills, educational fees, merchant payments, mobile top-ups, deposits, disburse salary, send money to recipients, make vendor payments, online and e-commerce payments, etc.People in Bangladesh relied on the banking sector to provide the aforementioned services prior to the establishment of MFS firms. The beneficiaries of these banking services are those who reside in metropolitan regions, whereas those who reside in rural areas lag behind and are largely unbanked. MFS industry was monopolistic in Bangladesh before the arrival of Nagad, the 2nd largest market player in the MFS industry in Bangladesh.How does Nagad or MFS's actions impact SDGs?Most people in Bangladesh live in rural areas without access to formal financial services due to a lack of banks and other financial institutions. They are unable to deal with sudden illness or natural disasters due to their lack of savings. With the use of mobile financial service rural people may save money, deal with shocks and protect assets from risks.(SDG: 01)By substituting the conventional cash-based value chains with the digital cash-less value chains, MFS is assisting in the financial inclusion effort to end hunger. Cash payments result in slower and lesser returns for business owners. Payments made with Nagad are less expensive to send and receive, and they also help to build more effective safety nets that can help fight hunger. (SDG: 02)MFS has the potential to increase the number of people covered by insurance. It offers customers to buy insurance products and pay premiums through its mobile apps, out of the digital savings accumulated in their mobile wallet. Insurance companies are now designing micro health insurance products that could be easily bought by MFS users, and can help households prepare for and cope with unexpected healthcare expenses, ensuring better health through financial inclusion. (SDG:03)MFS providers can deliver quality education through digital financial inclusion. During the long closure of schools, parents from rural and disadvantaged background can use online learning platform for the education of their children by paying tuition fees through their mobile wallet. The cost of education for households can be covered by the digital savings accumulated in mobile wallet and micro loan.(SDG: 04)MFS providers are also contributing to SDG 05 by advancing women's economic empowerment through digital financial inclusion. By being a distributor, women can now earn more and build their own assets. With their higher earnings and assets, women can enjoy greater financial power, which fuels gender equality and economic growth.Utility providers can reduce their operating costs and guarantee a steady stream of cash by using the digital payment channel. It gives them the opportunity to increase the availability of safe water to clients in rural areas. It also enhances access to water and sanitation through digital financial inclusion.(SDG: 06)MFS providers help Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) obtain financing, formalize, grow, creating more jobs, and increasing productivity. Digitizing factory worker wages and payments in the apparel industry can reduce factory transaction costs and provide direct access to financial inclusion for workers' families.(SDG: 08)By accepting payments and receiving payments through digital channels, MFS providers assist MSMEs in establishing connections with suppliers and customers. By digitizing supply chain payments, MSMEs become more linked into the value chain, which boosts their businesses' revenue. (SDG:09). MFS is helping to reduce inequality by allowing rural households to connect with more income generating activity outside of rural areas. It is also engaged with the policy makers to formulate and upgrade the policy framework related to the MFS industry so that new entrepreneurs can join the market.(SDG:10).Congestion brought on by cash toll collecting could be lessened if tolls were paid through MFS accounts. Digital fare collection speeds up the process, lowers costs and the risk of data theft, and makes it easier for the government to collect important data for bettering transportation systems. (SDG: 11). It also makes possible for individuals and companies to invest in environmentally friendly projects, such as those that lower carbon emissions. By fostering resilience and encouraging sustainable investments, it is aiding in the fight against and adaptation to climate change. (SDG: 13).MFS transactions produce more transparent and auditable documentation, reduce operational costs, formalize economy, bringing capital into the financial system, and broaden domestic tax bases.(SDG: 16)In the era of the 4th industrial revolution, the financial sector is changing very rapidly. Disruptive innovations like FinTech are replacing many existing business models globally. Bangladeshi MFS providers are also joining the innovation race to cope with the new waves.The government should support and encourage MFS providers with a flexible and comprehensive regulatory framework, policy support, and an enabling business environment in order to reap the benefit of FinTech innovations.The writer is an ssistant general manager-regulatory affairs, Nagad Limited