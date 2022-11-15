

Cotton terminal to avoid forex stuck, spur export



But amid such a forex scarcity the country's export based spinning and textile productions should be continued to maintain the flow of foreign exchange earnings.



Spinning and textile industry in Bangladesh developed with local investments. As there is no local cotton the spinners import more than 90 per cent of the total demands by opening letter of credits.



As the government is aware of the existing foreign currency problem has taken cautionary measures in limiting imports by increasing letter of credit margins in different slabs and in some cases it is 100 per cent margin.



The strict regulation on opening letter of credits (LCs) is causing troubles in import of industrial raw materials used for export oriented factories in particular import of cotton by textile millers.



Spinning mills usually import cotton to keep three months ready-stock in their factory premises aiming to continue production line as per demands. But their banks are now unwilling to open letter of credits due to scarcity of dollars. Even the importers under export development funds (EDF) are also facing hurdles to import cotton. We the spinners are in worry at this situation that it may not be possible to continue production due to unavailability of basic raw materials.



With the existing stock it is possible to continue yarn production for the next three months. If the required volume of cotton is not being imported, yarn scarcity may cause severe trouble in overall apparel industry.



Being a spinning mill owner my question is how with existing foreign currency reserves it will be continued to import cotton and to continue production of yarns both for knit and woven exporters as well as for local market.



Bangladesh didn't face such problems in recent years but it is happening now. For a permanent solution a regional cotton terminal could be set up in Bangladesh by the world's cotton exporting countries.



Currently textile millers keep adequate cotton as ready stock for three months at their factories to continue supply to the RMG exporters keeping in mind that export orders may increase. Sometimes they get higher orders from buyers and sometimes low. So textile mills are always ready to supply yarn as per three-month basis demands.



To maintain such 3-month stock a large amount of foreign currencies become stuck in cotton.



But there is a way to avoid such stock. It is setting up a regional cotton terminal in Bangladesh by the world's cotton exporting countries. Once a cotton terminal is in Bangladesh, the spinners may not need to stock cotton in their factories. It will be possible to stock pile for maximum a week. When there will be need for cotton, it could be sourced from cotton terminal in Bangladesh which will be operated by the other countries' cotton exporting companies.



As per data available with Bangladesh Bank the country imported cotton worth Tk590.5 billion in financial year 2020-2021. It was 12.7 per cent higher thanTk590.5 billion in FY20.



The above two years' back figure shows setting up a regional cotton terminal in Bangladesh is viable for the cotton growing countries or cotton exporting countries.



So setting up a terminal will benefit Bangladesh in terms of shedding pressure on opening LCs by textile millers for bulk amount import. And it will also avoid stuck of foreign currencies for three months duration.



Currently we import cottons from Singapore terminals which are being operated by the exporting countries. Import from offshore terminals requires 2-3 months including L/C opening and completing shipment formalities. But once a cotton terminal is set up here in Bangladesh it will require only 3-4 days and spinning mills will be able to check quality and quantity locally.



In this regard the government's policy support is imperative which requires formulating a particular system that will attract international cotton growing and exporting countries in setting up a regional cotton terminal in Bangladesh.



Cottons exporters already do have their regional terminals in different Asian countries. Now if such stocks could be held in Bangladesh, we will be benefitted from them.



From this cotton terminal the government will also get revenue from the cotton exporting countries as rent of the cotton terminals for land and other services. In the wake of business competition it is inevitable to reduce lead time as few competitors are giving facilities to their buyers and Bangladesh should not be an exception to this.



As per Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) data there were more than 433 spinning mills operating in Bangladesh in 2019 with a combined production capacity of 2.9 million tonnes of yarn per year. It is growing every year.



The persisting Russia-Ukraine war and covid pandemic have created a problem in running business as working capital has been increased. So to keep the industry running the government should think about setting up a regional cotton terminal.



More local yarn production can increase export and on the other hand it helps in reducing import as import substitute.



Policy makers and concerned people may think about this concept. Our Prime Minister is trying her best to accelerate economic growth. Decisions taken by our Prime Minister during hard time of Covid-19 has become effective and the economy is doing well. I hope she will look into this concept and take necessary steps that cotton exporters will be encouraged to set up a terminal here in Bangladesh.



Once it happens Bangladesh will be the highest readymade garment exporting country from its second position and foreign exchange reserve will also be increased.

The Writer is a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and chairman Little Group





















