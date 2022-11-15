World Diabetes Day observed in districts



Diabetic Welfare Centre brought out a rally in Rajshahi City on Monday on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day-2022. photo: observer

This year's theme of the day is - 'education to protect tomorrow.'

To mark the day, different programmes were organized indistricts including Kishoreganj, Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Sirajganj.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A colourful rally was brought out in the morning, and it paraded the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at Kishoreganj Diabetic Hospital auditorium in the town.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Saiful Islam was present as the chief guest while Kishoreganj Diabetic Hospital Adhok Committee Member Secretary Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddique presided over the meeting.

Diabetic Hospital Adhok Committee Member Advocate Bhopendra Bhowmic Dolon, Badal Rahman, Freedom Fighter (FF) Habibur Rahman Muktu, Diabetic Hospital Doctor Musharraf Hossain, Ratan Basak, Diabetic Hospital Consultant Dr Sushil Kumar Shil and Samiul Hoque Mollah, among others, also spoke at the programme.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the day, Joypurhat Diabetic Samity organized different programmes in the district town.

A rally was brought out from Joypurhat Diabetic Hospital premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with President of Joypurhat Diabetic Samity former municipality mayor Abdul Aziz Molla in the chair.

General Secretary (GS) of the samity Alhaj Belayet Hossain Lebu, Dr Mamun Islam Sagar and Dr Zakia Sultana, among others also spoke on the occasion.

Joint GS of the samity conducted the programme.

RAJSHAHI: On this occasion, Diabetic Welfare Centre organized different programmes in the city.

A rally was brought out from Alupatti area at around 11am, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the city.

Director of Diabetic Welfare Centre Dr FMA Zahid, President of Sector Commanders' Forum FF 71 Abul Hasan Khandaker, its GS Moniruzzaman Ujjal and Rajshahi Theatre President Nitai Kumar, among others, were present at the rally.

Later on, diabetes testing for free and insulin distribution programme were also arranged there.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, Sirajganj Diabetic Samity organized different programmes in the district town.

A rally was brought out from Sirajganj Diabetic Hospital premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.

Sirajganj BMA President Dr Jahurul Haque Raja, Diabetic Samity GS Jahangir Alam Ratan, Professor Dr SM Akram Hossain, Diabetes Specialist Dr AK M Ziaul Kabir and Dr Mir Shakawat Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.

