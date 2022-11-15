Four to die, 5 get life term in murder, drug cases

Separate courts on Sunday and Monday sentenced four people to death and five others to life-term of imprisonment in different murder and drug ceases in two districts- Faridpur and Gopalganj.

FARIDPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced five people to life-term in jail for killing a youth in Alfadanga Upazila in 2012.

Faridpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar Dutta handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Noor Islam alias Nazrul Islam, 44, Monir Sheikh, 34, Iktar Mollah, 33, Enayet Amin, 39, and Miraz alias Miruz, 39.

Among them, Noor Islam was present at the court during the trial while others were absconding.

The court also fined the convicts Tk 20,000 each. In default, they have to suffer four more months in jail.

Public Prosecutor (PP) of the court Nabab Uddin confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the convicts hacked Shohidul Islam, a resident of Dhuljuri Village in Alfadanga Upazila, to death on July 27, 2012, after robbing his motorcycle, and left the body in an agricultural field.

Police recovered the body from there.

A case was filed by the deceased's uncle Akkas Sheikh with Alfadanga Police Station (PS) accusing unknown people in this connection.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the five to the court on July 31, 2013 after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced four people to death in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act with Gopalganj Sadar PS in 2011.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convicts are: Batul alias Robiul, son of Osman Sheikh, Sujon Sheikh, son of Salam Sheikh, and Md Rafiq Mridha, son of Harun Mridha, residents of Bedgram Village; and Zakir Shikder, son of Quader Shikder of Raghunathpur Charpara area in Sadar Upazila.

PP of the court Advocate Shohiduzzaman Khan confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested Sona Begum and Zirullah along with 30 phensedyl syrups from the PS area on July 10, 2011. Based on the information obtained from the duo, the DB Police conducted a drive in Golabaria area and arrested the convicted four people along with 497 bottles of phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with the PS.

Among them, Zirullah had died before the trial.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.











