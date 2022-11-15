Disaster victims get relief at Bochaganj

BOCHAGANJ, DINAJPUR, Nov 14: Hundreds of disaster-affected families in Bochaganj Upazila of the district got relief assistance from army personnel on Sunday.

Under the management of 20 soldiers, the 16 infantry brigade division of the army distributed relief among them.

The relief distribution function was held on Maulana Najib Uddin Ahmed Hafizia and Qaumi Madrasa premises at No. 6 Rongao Union in the morning.

Among others, Major Md Abdur Razzak of the infantry brigade- Kholahati Cantonment, Upazila Chairman Advocate Md Zulfekar Hossain and Warrant Officer Amirul Islam were present at the function.









