Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Cyclone Sitrang Impact

21 fishers remain untraced even after 22 days

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

Family members of a missing fisherman in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

Family members of a missing fisherman in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Nov 14: Families and relatives of 21 missed fishermen in Lalmohan Upazila of the district are passing impatient waiting time.
These fishers went missing in the sea as their fishing trawler got capsized due to Cyclone Sitrang impact. They included 17 from  Char Fasson and four ones from  Pangashia Village of Pachwim Charumed Union.
On October 20, a total of 22 fishers went to the Bay of Bengal with fishing trawler of Sayed Maji of Noorabad Village of Char Fasson Upazila. Later on, they fell prey of Sitrang on October 24 morning. Of the fishers, 21 went missing in the sea. Still they are remaining untraced for the last 22 days.
Shahinur Begum, mother of a missed fisher of Pangashia Village, said, "I heard that the trawler my son went with for fishing got capsized. We're yet to get his trace. Who will see his wife and two children?"
Wife Yasmin Begum of missed Fisher Ibrahim of the same village has turned frustrated thinking about her husband. She said, "He (husband) would do carpenter work. In the absence of work, he went to fishing for the first time."
"He is yet to come back. Before going to the sea he said I am indebted. After coming back from the sea, I will repay the debt. You don't get think bad. Now who will see my two sons and one daughter? Who will run my family?"
Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Al-Noman said, "After hearing the trawler capsize, we have searched in different spots."
Administration is active to rescue missed fishers; if found, they will be handed over to their families, the UNO added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Diabetes Day observed in districts
Four to die, 5 get life term in murder, drug cases
Disaster victims get relief at Bochaganj
21 fishers remain untraced even after 22 days
Two killed in road mishap in Naogaon, Noakhali
23rd founding anniv of Lathi-Banshi Samity held in Natore
Bangladesh Jewellers' Association in Feni formed a human chain
Two die of dengue at RMCH


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft