21 fishers remain untraced even after 22 days



Family members of a missing fisherman in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

These fishers went missing in the sea as their fishing trawler got capsized due to Cyclone Sitrang impact. They included 17 from Char Fasson and four ones from Pangashia Village of Pachwim Charumed Union.

On October 20, a total of 22 fishers went to the Bay of Bengal with fishing trawler of Sayed Maji of Noorabad Village of Char Fasson Upazila. Later on, they fell prey of Sitrang on October 24 morning. Of the fishers, 21 went missing in the sea. Still they are remaining untraced for the last 22 days.

Shahinur Begum, mother of a missed fisher of Pangashia Village, said, "I heard that the trawler my son went with for fishing got capsized. We're yet to get his trace. Who will see his wife and two children?"

Wife Yasmin Begum of missed Fisher Ibrahim of the same village has turned frustrated thinking about her husband. She said, "He (husband) would do carpenter work. In the absence of work, he went to fishing for the first time."

"He is yet to come back. Before going to the sea he said I am indebted. After coming back from the sea, I will repay the debt. You don't get think bad. Now who will see my two sons and one daughter? Who will run my family?"

Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Al-Noman said, "After hearing the trawler capsize, we have searched in different spots."

Administration is active to rescue missed fishers; if found, they will be handed over to their families, the UNO added.









