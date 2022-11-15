Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishap in Naogaon, Noakhali

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Naogaon and Noakhali, on Sunday and Monday.
MANDA, NAOGAON: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Mojibar Rahman, 70, a resident of Par Nurulyabad Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Mojibar went to Pajarbhanga Bhanga Bazar from the house in the morning for flexi load. A speedy motorcycle hit him there at around 10am while he was crossing the road, which left Mojibar seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Manda Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead. Being informed, police visited the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Manda Police Station Nur-a Alam  Siddiquee confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken if the deceased's family members lodge any complaint.
NOAKHALI: A local leader of Jatiya Party was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Hamid, 52, a resident of Charabanu Village under Aozbalia Union in the upazila. He was a joint general secretary of Noakhali District Unit of Jatiya Party.
Police and local sources said Abdul Hamid was going to a relative's house in Nurupatowarirhat area in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering, which left him seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.


