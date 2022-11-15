Video
Home Countryside

23rd founding anniv of Lathi-Banshi Samity held in Natore

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Nov 14: The 23rd founding anniversary of Lathi-Banshi Samity was held in the district on Friday.
The association was formed on 12th November in 1999 with a view to resisting terrorism in the society.
To observer the day, cake-cutting and discussion meeting were arranged in its own office room at the Bahadur Shah Park market in the town.
Abdus Salam, its founding president, presided over the function.
He said, the objective of the Samity is to co-operate with members of law-enforcing agencies to ensure security of people and protect their properties from terrorists.   
He called upon all to make activities of the society speedy and remain alert about the interest of the people and the country.
Sykat Chowdhury, general secretary of the Samity, conducted the function.


