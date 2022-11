RAJSHAHI, Nov 14: Two persons have died of dengue while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Somena, 39, hailed from Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj, and Kamrul Islam, 28, a resident of Sujanagar Upazila in Pabna District. Both of them were admitted to Dengue Ward at the RMCH.

A total of 23 dengue patients were admitted there with the admission of 12 patients in the last 24 hours.