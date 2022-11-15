Video
Home Countryside

23 shops, two houses burnt in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondents

At least 23 shops and two houses have been burnt in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Rangamati and Gopalganj, on Sunday and Monday.
MONPURA, BHOLA: A total of 16 shops were completely burnt in a fire that broke out in Monpura Upazila of the district early Monday.
The fire originated at a tea stall in Koralia Bazar at around 3 am, and engulfed the adjoining shops within a moment, said local Union Parishad Chairman Waliullah Kajol.
On information, a team from Monpura Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed to the scene and doused the blaze.
However, 16 shops along with all the goods were fully gutted in the meantime.
The cost of the fire incident is estimated Tk 3 crore, the affected traders claimed.
Monpura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asheesh Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that they will provide assistance to the traders with a list.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A shop and two houses were gutted by fire in separate incidents in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Monday.
A fire broke out in Yasin Store at Natun Bazar in the upazila at around 4:30am.
Later on, locals rushed in doused the blaze.
The fire originated from electric short circuit.
Affected trader Yasin claimed goods worth about Tk 2 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.  
On the other hand, two houses were burnt in Kaptai at noon.
The fire originated from electric short circuit broke out a tin-shed house at around 1:30pm, and soon engulfed another house.
On information, fire service personnel rushed in and doused the blaze.
Affected house owners Rubel and Nasir claimed that properties worth about Tk 2 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.
GOPALGANJ: Six shops have been fully gutted by fire in Tungipara Upazila of the district.
The fire originated from an electric short circuit broke out at a shop in Mamar Bazar on Saturday night.
On information, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the blaze after about an hour of frantic effort, said Tungipara Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Ehsan-Ul-Alam.
However, six shops along with all goods were completely burnt as the flame engulfed those within a moment, he added.
Meanwhile, the cost of the fire is estimated Tk 8 lakh, the shop owners claimed.


