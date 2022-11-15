Humayun Ahmed’s birth anniversary observed

The 74th birth anniversary of novelist, screenwriter and film director Humayun Ahmed was observed in Netrakona and Kishoreganj districts on Sunday.

Humayun Ahmed was born in Kendua Upazila of Netrakona on November 13 in 1948. He died in New York on July 19, 2012.

NETRAKONA: On the occasion, Shahid Smriti Bidyapith established by Humayun Ahmed in Kutubpur Village under Roaibari Union of Kendua Upazila in the district organized different programmes.

The programmes included bringing out a rally, holding discussion meeting, placing wreath on the portrait of Humayun Ahmed, offering special prayer and cake cutting ceremony.

Shahid Smriti Bidyapith Head Teacher Asaduzzaman and Roaibari Union Parishad Chairman Lutfor Rahman Akand, among others, also spoke at the discussion.

Teachers, students of Shahid Smriti Bidyapith, fans of Humayun Ahmed and local people participated at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, Kishoreganj Sanskritik Manch organized different programmes in the district town.

A discussion meeting was held at Shaheed Syed Nazrul Islam Muktamanch in the town. Kishoreganj Sanskritik Manch President Md Ziaur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Later on, a cultural function was arranged there.











