Sidr Day to be observed today



A view of Sidr devastation occurred in Barguna on November 15, 2007.

Cyclone Sidr killed 1,345 people in the district while 156 went missing on November 15 in 2007. Later on, 29 bodies were buried in19 graves.

According to official sources, 1 lakh 89 thousands and 785 houses were vandalised while croplands of 37 thousands and 64 acres were submerged.

Thousands of people turned destitute. Still that day reminds people of the district of a deadly experience. It is the deadly memory to the people of the coastal region. The devastation is recognized globally. People at home and abroad came up with helping hands.

By 8:30pm, Sidr suddenly started hitting the district. Before forming Sidr, the coastal nature was behaving abnormally for few days. Weather office warned of depression in the Bay of Bengal. On November 11, signal No.10 was shown.

Local administration made cautionary publicity asking people to go to cyclone shelters. The night went well. As wind didn't hit, they got back to houses the following morning. But the highest signal was still going on.

In the afternoon, gusty wind started flowing. After 5pm communications became suspended. By 6:30pm Sidr started to move to the coast from the sea, along with 12-15 feet tidal surge. Sidr had flowed at a speed of 260km per hour causing the higher tidal surge.

Due to pressure of water, embankments of Payra, Bishkhali and Baleshwar rivers were breached floating away 1, 89,785 living houses.

A total of 29 bodies were buried in 19 graves beside a road at Garzanbunia area in Barguna Sadar Upazila.

In 2019, under the initiative of then Deputy Commissioner Mostain Billah these mass graves were modernized at the cost financed by the upazila Parishad.

After the Sidr, Communications with entire southern region remained suspended for about one month. Electricity connections were disrupted. Due to disrupted communications, local and international organizations could not come with relief assistance at time.

Public roads, water routes, power and telecommunication infrastructures were damaged. A total of 900 kilometre (km) embankment was damaged while 150km partially damaged.

But after 14 years, very little repairing and developments were made in the coastal region.

According to Water Development Board (WDB)-Barguna, some breached parts of embankment built in 1960s were repaired. But still 9 km and 42-metre embankment is lying risky including 4 km in different areas of Patharghata Upazila, 1 km and 970-metre in Amtali, 1 km and 700-metre in Barguna Sadar, 950-metre in Bamna, 500-metre in Taltali and 300-metre in Betagi upazilas.

The day of November 15 has been observed as the Sidr Day by the coastal people.

To recall memories of near and dear ones, discussion meeting and seminar are arranged. Doa Mahfil and Munajat will be offered seeking salvation of the departed souls.

Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna Fishing Trawlers Association, said, many who went to the Bay of Bengal during the cyclone didn't come back to their relatives; many went into bottom of the sea; about 60 fishing trawlers went missing.

According to official source, 449 fishers went missing, he added.











