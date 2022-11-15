Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

'I am sorry': Mamata on Bengal minister's remarks on Murmu

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

KOLKATA, Nov 14: Bengal minister Akhil Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks against President Droupadi Murmu's looks. After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for it.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned state minister Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her on the behalf of Trinamool Congress.
"We condemn what Akhil Giri said. Beauty can't be decided by external looks. True beauty lies inside. I am personally very fond of President Murmu. I have great respect for her. I am sorry, I do apologise on behalf of the party," Banerjee said.
"Somebody has committed a mistake and we are opposing it, we aren't supporting it. But every day, the language that is being used to make statements and the lying that is continuing is unacceptable," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.
"Speaking is an art. I sometimes use the word 'kimbhutkimakar' (meaning strange in English). That's a word in the dictionary. I haven't used any words outside the dictionary. If I ever speak any bad word, I immediately withdraw it and we certainly have that right," the West Bengal chief added at a press briefing.
Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks against President Murmu's looks. After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for it.    -HT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I am sorry': Mamata on Bengal minister's remarks on Murmu
Turkey accuses Kurdish group of Istanbul attack that killed 6
Palestinian Fatah movement supporters gather during a rally
7 killed as violence strikes two US universities
Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7b in debt owed to China
Lavrov 'in good health' after hospital checks on G20 summit eve
Climate activists demonstrate at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre
Germany warns its delegation of Egyptian spies at COP27


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft