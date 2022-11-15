'I am sorry': Mamata on Bengal minister's remarks on Murmu

KOLKATA, Nov 14: Bengal minister Akhil Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks against President Droupadi Murmu's looks. After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for it.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned state minister Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her on the behalf of Trinamool Congress.

"We condemn what Akhil Giri said. Beauty can't be decided by external looks. True beauty lies inside. I am personally very fond of President Murmu. I have great respect for her. I am sorry, I do apologise on behalf of the party," Banerjee said.

"Somebody has committed a mistake and we are opposing it, we aren't supporting it. But every day, the language that is being used to make statements and the lying that is continuing is unacceptable," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

"Speaking is an art. I sometimes use the word 'kimbhutkimakar' (meaning strange in English). That's a word in the dictionary. I haven't used any words outside the dictionary. If I ever speak any bad word, I immediately withdraw it and we certainly have that right," the West Bengal chief added at a press briefing.

Giri drew widespread criticism recently for making controversial remarks against President Murmu's looks. After a video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for it. -HT