Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:01 AM
Turkey accuses Kurdish group of Istanbul attack that killed 6

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

ISTANBUL, Nov 14: Turkey on Monday accused the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul, saying a Syrian woman was in custody suspected of planting the device.
The bombing killed six people and wounded 81 others in the popular shopping street of Istiklal Avenue on Sunday shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).
There has been no claim of responsibility.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the bombing a "vile attack" that had the "smell of terror".
A nine-year old girl and her father, as well as a 15-year-old girl and her mother were among those killed in the attack.
Istanbul police said Monday that 46 people had been detained in total.
Erdogan's government accused the PKK of carrying out the explosion shortly before the president landed in the Indonesian resort island of Bali for the G20 summit.
Police footage shared with Turkish media showed a young woman in a purple sweatshirt being apprehended in an Istanbul flat.
"The person who planted the bomb has been arrested," interior minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency early Monday.
Turkish police quoted by private NTV television, said the chief suspect is a Syrian woman working for Kurdish militants.
"According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible," Soylu said.
The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s.
PKK-affiliated Kurdish militants control most of northeastern Syria.
"We believe that the order for the attack was given from Kobane," he said, referring to a city in Syria near the Turkish   border.
It was also the site of a 2015 battle between Kurdish militants and Islamic State jihadists, who were driven out after more than four months of fighting.
Regularly targeted by Turkish military operations, the PKK has been at the heart of a tussle between Sweden and Turkey, which has blocked Stockholm's bid to join NATO since May, accusing it of leniency towards the group.
NTV shared an image taken from a surveillance camera, showing a young woman dressed in trousers and wearing a loose black scarf running away in the crowd, referred to as the bomber.    -AFP


