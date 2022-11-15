Video
Sri Lanka govt takes over $1.7b in debt owed to China

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

COLOMBO, Nov 14: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka said Monday it would take responsibility for $1.7 billion owed to China by state enterprises as it seeks to sell them off and restructure its foreign debt to secure an IMF bailout.
The government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe is in talks with the Washington-based lender as it seeks funding to enable the island to recover from its worst-ever financial crisis.
His predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa was forced to flee the country and resign after demonstrators overran his house following months of protests over the unprecedented economic hardships faced by the 22 million population.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt in April and the IMF has said its borrowings must be "sustainable" to unlock any new external funding. That will require its creditors to take a haircut on their loans, but China is its biggest lender and Beijing has given no indication it is willing to do so.
Wickremesinghe said $1.7 billion in loans taken from China's Export-Import Bank by three key loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOE) -- the electricity utility, Port Authority, and Airport and Aviation Services -- would be considered government debt.
Taking the loans off their books will strengthen their balance sheets, which could make them more attractive to buyers or outside investors.    -AFP







