Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:01 AM
Lavrov 'in good health' after hospital checks on G20 summit eve

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

DENPASAR, Nov 14: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in good health after two health checks at a hospital in Bali, an Indonesian health ministry official said Monday, as Moscow denied the top diplomat had been hospitalised.
Russia called reports Lavrov had been hospitalised "the highest level of fake" and Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman posted a video of the 72-year-old diplomat in a T-shirt and shorts.
An Indonesian official told AFP said Lavrov had been taken to hospital two days in a row after arriving on the resort island of Bali on Sunday, where he is replacing President Vladimir Putin as the head of Moscow's delegation.
"He (Lavrov) is in good health, he came to the hospital yesterday after he arrived in Bali, only to get his health checked," said health ministry official Sunarto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.
"Earlier (Monday), he came again to the hospital only for another health check and thank God he is healthy," he told AFP.
A spokesperson for Sanglah hospital in Bali's Denpasar city said a delegation had arrived at the hospital under tight security but that they were not authorised to disclose the identity or the condition of the individual involved.
Indonesia's foreign ministry referred all questions to the Russian embassy in Jakarta, which did not respond to a request for comment.    -AFP







