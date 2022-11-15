

India connection at World Cup final

The organisers had invited the 13-year-old singer Janaki Easwar to perform on stage. She sang "We Can Get Together" with another Zimbabwean-born Australian singer, Thndo Sikwila and ICEHOUSE's lead singer Iva Davies.

Janaki was born in Melbourne in 2009 to Indian parents-Anoop and Divya, who migrated to Australia (from Kerala) in 2007.

She is a year 8 student.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think our daughter would be performing at the Opening ceremony of a world cup tournament. This is Janaki's first experience on a cricket ground and she was very excited", her father Anoop Divakaran said over the telephone from Melbourne on Monday.

The family is cricket-loving.

"We are huge cricket fans. I grew up in Sachin's era. I was writing my 10th standard board exam when the 1996 world cup happened. India lost in the Semi finals the day before my maths exam. Sachin stepping out of his crease and sending Shane Warne out of the park in Sharjah (the famous desert storm) is my best cricketing memory. I have watched the 2015 World Cup Quarter finals at MCG, and many other games".

Neither India nor Australia could reach the final.

"If India was playing the finals, there is absolutely no doubt that MCG would have been a sea of blue. games where India played drew the largest crown throughout the tournament. Janaki would have definitely supported India if both the teams were playing the finals", the father added.

The family visits India every December. Both Janaki's mum and dad hail from Calicut, Kerala.

"All our relatives are back in Kerala, so Janaki looks forward to her Xmas holidays. Our daughter has been learning Classical music from the age of 6 and western music from when she was 8. She started performing at the age of 8. Post her TV debut, she has been actively performing for bigger events. She recently toured with singer Atif Aslam (AU & NZ), performed at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne and India Fashion Week Australia. Janaki rose to fame when she also became the youngest artist ever to go on the TV Reality show 'The Voice' in 2021".

Unfortunately, Janaki could not meet the Indian players in this tournament. "She couldn't meet any Indian players as her association with the tournament was restricted to the Final. After her performance, Janaki watched the England-Pakistan game from the hospitality box, so no up close/ personal experience to share", the father concluded.

















