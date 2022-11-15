Video
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022
Sports

South Africa recall De Bruyn for Aussie series

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 14: Batsman Theunis de Bruyn has been recalled to the South African squad for a three-Test tour of Australia in December and January, Cricket South Africa announced on Monday.
The 30-year-old played in 12 Test matches between 2017 and 2019.
He scored a century against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018 but failed to reach fifty in 22 other innings.
His recall and the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen, 31, add maturity to a fragile batting order.
Klaasen has only played in one Test but has an average of 45.30 in 80 first-class matches and has played in 30 one-day internationals and 38 Twenty20 internationals.
Rassie van der Dussen, 33, also returns to add stability to the batting after recovering from a broken finger.
That kept him out of the recent T20 World Cup in Australia, where South Africa were eliminated after losing their last group match against the Netherlands.
Captain Dean Elgar, vice-captain Temba Bavuma, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj are the only survivors from the squad that gained a 2-1 victory on South Africa's previous Test tour of Australia in 2016/17.
Australia and South Africa are currently first and second on the International Cricket Council World Test championship table and will be seeking to secure a place in the final in England next year.    -AFP


