Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:00 AM
England can go from 'strength to strength'

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

MELBOURNE, NOV 14: Jos Buttler is reticent to call England one of the best white-ball teams ever, but the captain is confident there is more to come to cement their status as all-time greats.
England's five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday made them the first team in history to hold both one-day and T20 World Cups at the same time, following their 50-over triumph in 2019.
Their efforts were all the more impressive given they were without five first-choice players due to injury -- Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.
"It's not for us to judge, but we certainly enjoy that," Buttler said when asked if England could be now considered one of the greatest teams in limited-overs cricket.
"To have won in 2019 and now win this T20 World Cup as well, it just shows the vision at the start that people had where we could get to as an England white-ball team.
"There's no reason why we shouldn't go on from strength to strength."
Buttler, who was part of both the 2019 and 2022 winning teams, as was Sunday's hero Ben Stokes, was only appointed skipper in July after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from international cricket.
Morgan oversaw England's white-ball revival following their embarrassing first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup, a resurgence capped when he steered them to the 2019 title.
He believes they can now be regarded as one of the great limited-overs sides.
"It is such an incredible feeling -- pure joy, relief, happiness," Morgan told Sky Sports.     -AFP


