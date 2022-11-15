Video
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 9:00 AM
Independence Cup Football

Bashundhara's goals galore against Fakirerpool

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating a goal against Fakirerpool Young Men's Club in its first match in the Independence Cup football in Cumilla on Monday. photo: BFF

Players of Bashundhara Kings celebrating a goal against Fakirerpool Young Men's Club in its first match in the Independence Cup football in Cumilla on Monday. photo: BFF

Bashundhara Kings celebrated a 14-0 big margin win over Fakirerpool Young Men's Club in its first match in the Independence Cup football in Cumilla on Monday.
Riding on hat-tricks of two Brazilian strikers, the big-budget team found such a big-scale win on the day.
Team's Brazilian striker Dorielton made double hat-tricks scoring six goals while his compatriot Robson made a hat-trick scoring three goals. Another foreigner Miguel netted a loner.
Among the locals, Biplu Ahmed, Kazi Tariq, Mashuk Miah Johnny and Yasin Arafat netted one each.
Biplu opened the net for the winners in the sixth minute while Kazi Tariq doubled the lead in the 10th minute.
Robson scored his first and the team's third in the 13th minute.
Miguel scored one in the 21st minute while Robson scored another one in the 24th minute. Within a few seconds, Dorielton scored his first goal. This striker netted five more in the 48th, 84th, 86th and 90th minutes.
In the meantime, Robson completed his hat-trick scoring the third goal in the 62nd minute.
Johnny and Yeasin scored one goal in the 67th and 68th minute in that order.
It was absolutely a one-sided match as Fakirerpool defence line was no match for such an attacking department the Bashundhara had.
In the other match on the day, Azampur Football Club from Uttara were defeated by Chittagong Abahani in a 1-2 match at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.

Today's matches:
Abahani Limited Dhaka vs Uttara Football Club Limited at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra vs Bangladesh Air Force Football Team at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
Both the matches kick off at 2 pm.


« PreviousNext »

