Domingo in city ahead of home series against India

Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:59 AM
Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo, who was trimmed from Bangladesh T20i coaching panel, returned to Bangladesh on Monday after long-term leave to take charges of the Tigers ahead of home series against India.
India are scheduled to arrive Dhaka on December 1 to play three ODIs and two Test matches as a part of the FTP (Future Tour Programme). Domingo stepped on Dhaka at 8:00am (BST) and will start function soon after the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).
I was supposed that the BCB will appoint Sridharan Sriram as fulltime coach, who worked as technical consultant during the just late T20 World Cup. But the process is under negotiation now and hence, the BCB recalled Domingo.
"The discussion is going on regarding the duration, series and format for which Sriram will be available," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Jalal Younus told journalists on Monday. "We've Domingo, who is still under agreement, will take the responsibility for the forthcoming series".
This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh since 2015. The tour kicks off with the ODI series with all matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The matches are slated for December 4, 7 and 10, followed by the two Test matches, which are the part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2. The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram between December 14  and 18 while the two teams returning to Dhaka for the second Test, which will be held from December 22 to December 26.


