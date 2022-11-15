Video
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:06 AM  Count : 236
Observer Online Desk

July 26: The people of Bangladesh are no strangers to flash floods. The photo captures the plight of the northern Kurigram region. © bdnews24.com/muhammad mostafizur rahman

July 26: The people of Bangladesh are no strangers to flash floods. The photo captures the plight of the northern Kurigram region. © bdnews24.com/muhammad mostafizur rahman


Pakistan, Ghana and Bangladesh will be among the first recipients of funding from a G7 'Global Shield' initiative to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters, the programme announced on Monday at the COP27 summit in Egypt, reports Reuters.

The Global Shield, coordinated by G7 president Germany, aims to provide rapid access for climate-vulnerable countries to insurance and disaster protection funding after floods or drought. It is being developed in collaboration with the 'V20' group of 58 climate vulnerable economies.

A statement issued by Germany on Monday listed Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal as some of the initial recipients of Global Shield packages.

Those packages would be developed in the coming months, Germany said.

END/REUTERS/SZA


