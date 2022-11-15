Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Kishoreganj doc Kausar a top militant leader: Police

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The anti-terrorism unit of police has arrested Mirza Noor Kausar, a doctor at Kishoreganj's President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital, over his alleged involvement in militancy.
"Kausar is a high-ranking leader of the banned militant organisation Ansar al-Islam. He has several militants working under him," Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, said on Monday.
The CTTC has also identified several other doctors who are actively involved in militancy, according to him.
Kausar, 28, is a lecturer of pharmacology at President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital. He was also involved in the running of Medics Coaching Centre in Kishoreganj town's Kharampatti area, where his family resides.
On Saturday, his family and colleagues filed a complaint with Kishoreganj Model Police Station, alleging that Kausar had been abducted from the coaching centre by a group of men.
Kausar's wife is a medical intern at President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital and the couple has a daughter.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kausar's father, Abdul Hakim, said: "I don't know why my son has been kidnapped. He isn't affiliated with any political party. As far as I know, he has no enemies."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kishoreganj doc Kausar a top militant leader: Police
Cabinet okays accord to ease Hajj formalities for BD pilgrims
Canadian High Commissioner to Dhaka Dr Lilly Nicholls
HC asks to give 10 grades to primary teachers
Robi launches digital entrepreneurship platform r-ventures 3.0
BNP holds talks with Canadian envoy Lilly
World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser
Fake certificates of 817 teachers detected


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft