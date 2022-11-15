Kishoreganj doc Kausar a top militant leader: Police

The anti-terrorism unit of police has arrested Mirza Noor Kausar, a doctor at Kishoreganj's President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital, over his alleged involvement in militancy.

"Kausar is a high-ranking leader of the banned militant organisation Ansar al-Islam. He has several militants working under him," Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, said on Monday.

The CTTC has also identified several other doctors who are actively involved in militancy, according to him.

Kausar, 28, is a lecturer of pharmacology at President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital. He was also involved in the running of Medics Coaching Centre in Kishoreganj town's Kharampatti area, where his family resides.

On Saturday, his family and colleagues filed a complaint with Kishoreganj Model Police Station, alleging that Kausar had been abducted from the coaching centre by a group of men.

Kausar's wife is a medical intern at President Abdul Hamid Medical College Hospital and the couple has a daughter.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kausar's father, Abdul Hakim, said: "I don't know why my son has been kidnapped. He isn't affiliated with any political party. As far as I know, he has no enemies."