Cabinet okays accord to ease Hajj formalities for BD pilgrims

The Cabinet at its weekly meeting on Monday endorsed an agreement with Saudi Arabia that would facilitate completion of immigration formalities of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims in Bangladesh instead of in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at Tejgaon in the capital.

The meeting also approved in principle two bills, the Zoo Act 2022 and Bangladesh Dairy Development Board Act 2022.

The Cabinet also approved the drafts of three agreements to be signed with Japan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Later, at a news briefing Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said that the agreement with Saudi Arabia for completion of Hajj pilgrimage formalities of Bangladeshis, informally done in Bangladesh since 2021, would be done formally now onwards, under an agreement signed by the two countries on Sunday.

He said that the agreement made pilgrimage by Bangladeshis hassles free.

After reviewing a report of fiscal 2021-22, the Cabinet asked the ministries and divisions to take initiatives to tackle possible crises, he said.

The Cabinet also asked for raising food grain production at any cost, he said.

"We have very comfortable stocks of food grains. The stocks have to be kept comfortable always. The private sector has been allowed to import 15 lakh tonnes of grains," he said, adding that the importers were asked to import only grains and avoid importing "supplementary items".

The Bangladesh Dairy Development Board Bill 2022 aims to ensure management of dairies for the production of quality milk, providing technical support and cold storage facilities to the farmers as well as improved feeds for the cattle. The Zoo Bill 2022 was approved to ensure proper management of zoos and protection of animals in them.

He said that the Cabinet also approved draft 'Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters' to be signed by Bangladesh and Japan, 'Agreement between Bangladesh and Qatar on abolishing visas for the holders of Diplomatic Passports, Special and Official Passports and 'Security Cooperation Agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh'.

The agreement with Japan would be signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan at the end of this month, he said, adding, to enhance bilateral trade and strengthen institutional communications between the two countries.











