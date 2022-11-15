HC asks to give 10 grades to primary teachers

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks why assistant teachers of government primary schools across the country should not be paid at the 10th-grade pay scale.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Suhrawardy issued the rule.

Secretaries of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and Public Service Commission and the related parties have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Barrister Syed Syedul Haque Sumon and Advocate Zahirul Islam appeared on behalf of the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mainul Hasan represented the state.











