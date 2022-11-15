Robi launches digital entrepreneurship platform r-ventures 3.0

Robi Axiata Limited leading digital service provider has successfully completed the 25 years of operation in the country.

Robi's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rajeev Sethi, announced the launching of the third edition of Robi's flagship digital entrepreneurship platform, r-ventures 3.0 for the budding young digital entrepreneurs of the country to mark the occasion.

Rajeev announced the company's commitment to invest up to 25m or 2.5 crore taka on the digital start-ups who will be make their way to the top of the competition. This came at a press conference held on Monday at a city hotel to mark the special occasion of the company.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Shihab Ahmad said: "Since its inception, Robi has always been looking to the future as it strategised for growing the business. This naturally pushed the company ahead of the industry curve when it comes to digital innovation. Hence, as we celebrate the successful completion of 25 years of operation of the company, we would like to assure our customers that we are fully ready to ensure experiences in their lives in the digital future that lays ahead of us."

Highlighting Robi's contribution in the socio-economic development, Robi's CEO, Rajeev said: "Since our inception, we have made close to 30,000 crore taka as capex investment, and contributed close to 39,000 crore taka to the govt exchequer. Our sprawling business operation around the country supports more than 100,000 jobs at the moment. Hence, we our future is deeply entrenched in the future wellbeing of the country."

Alluding to the future priorities of the company, he added: "We fully realize that the company's future growth will rest on whether we are able to satisfy our customers with the quality of our service. In this connection, our priority for the future will be to listen to what our customers have to say about us."











