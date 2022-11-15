BNP holds talks with Canadian envoy Lilly

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls paid a courtesy call on BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office on Monday.

The one and half hour closed door meeting highlighted about the free fair elections and human rights situation of the country.

After the meeting, speaking with the journalists BNP's standing committee member, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Canada took strong position against the violation of human rights and ensures democratic rights, voting rights and rule of law in the country."

"We discussed human rights situation in Bangladesh, next election and rule of law situation in Bangladesh. Canada's concern over this issue is very natural. We had a very good discussion," he said.

Asked exactly what they discussed regarding the next election, the BNP leader said, "We cannot say what we discussed in closed-door meeting but you can understand."

He also said, "Canada play important role in our economy both in import and export sectors. We import major portion of wheat and pulse from there and export our main export item readymade garments."

"Besides, our students are very eager to take higher education form Canadian universities," he also added.











