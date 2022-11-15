Fake certificates of 817 teachers detected

Ministry of Education has identified fake certificates of 817 teachers of various private educational institutions (school-college) in the country.

The fake certificates of these teachers were detected during the inspection of the private educational institutions run by the Directorate of Inspection and Audit under the jurisdiction of Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

This was informed on Sunday in a press release signed by Md Salim Shikder, assistant secretary of the internal audit branch of the secondary and higher education department.

According to the press release, during the inspection of private educational institutions by the Directorate of Inspection and Audit under DSHE that 817 teachers' certificates were identified as fake.

On this regard a meeting has been called on November 24 at 10:00am to confirm the matter. The meeting will be held in the office room (Room No-1803) of Mukesh Chandra Biswas, Joint Secretary (Audit & Law), DSHE. It will be presided over by Joint Secretary Mukesh Chandra Biswas.

