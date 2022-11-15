Use of Ctg Airport by passengers, flights rise

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 14: Air traffic through the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA) increased sharply in recent months.

SAIA Director Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed told the Daily Observer on Monday that 1.50 lakh passengers passed through the airport in one month in flights run by 12 airlines, national and overseas.The domestic flights carried over 50,000 passengers in 1,900 flights per month, he said.

Earlier, he said, the SAIA use to handle 500 international flights per month transporting 55,000 passengers and 1,200 domestic flights -- transporting 4,3000 passengers. Domestic passengers, now prefer, travelling by air between Dhaka and Chattogram, he said. The numbers of international passengers using SAIA also increased sharply, he said. Due to the pandemic flights and passengers using the SAIA had declined.

The scenario changed from the beginning of the current year, he said. Six electronic gates installed at SAIA recently to facilitate speedy handling of international passengers, were recently inaugurated by Sate Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali.











