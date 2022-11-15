Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Use of Ctg Airport by passengers, flights rise

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 14: Air traffic through the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport (SAIA) increased sharply in recent months.
SAIA Director Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed told the Daily Observer on Monday that 1.50 lakh passengers passed through the airport in one month in flights run by 12 airlines, national and overseas.The domestic flights carried over 50,000 passengers in 1,900 flights per month, he said.
Earlier, he said, the SAIA use to handle 500 international flights per month transporting 55,000 passengers and 1,200 domestic flights -- transporting  4,3000 passengers. Domestic passengers, now prefer, travelling by air between Dhaka and  Chattogram, he said. The numbers of international passengers using SAIA also increased sharply, he said. Due to the pandemic flights and passengers using the SAIA had  declined.
The scenario changed from the beginning of the current year, he said. Six electronic gates installed at SAIA recently to facilitate speedy handling of international passengers, were recently inaugurated by Sate Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kishoreganj doc Kausar a top militant leader: Police
Cabinet okays accord to ease Hajj formalities for BD pilgrims
Canadian High Commissioner to Dhaka Dr Lilly Nicholls
HC asks to give 10 grades to primary teachers
Robi launches digital entrepreneurship platform r-ventures 3.0
BNP holds talks with Canadian envoy Lilly
World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser
Fake certificates of 817 teachers detected


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft