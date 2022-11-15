Video
BUET students demand speedy investigation in Fardin murder

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

Students of various departments of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on Monday held a human chain demanding speedy and fair investigation in murder of Fardin Noor Parash, a third-year student of this university, whose wounded dead body was recovered from Shitalakhkhya River on November 7, after three days of his missing.
Attended by Fardin's father Kazi Nuruddin Rana, the anguished students held the human chain at the premises of BUET Shaheed Minar at 11:00am. At this time, they read out a written statement.
Addressing the programme, the outraged speakers said that they had full trust in the law enforcers. However, they also lamented the matter that the killers are yet to be caught although seven days have already passed since his body was recovered.
Kazi Nuruddin Rana said Fardin could not even tolerate the smoke of cigarette let alone taking drugs, indicating the "propaganda" that Fardin was killed while "quarrelling with drug dealers." The law enforcers are still wondering where Fardin was murdered exactly, who is involved in this killing, and why he was killed.


