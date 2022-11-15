Video
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022
No democracy in BNP: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP leaders have forgotten when the national council of their party was held. They held their last council in a five-star hotel and forgot when it happened. He said, "Those who do not practice democracy within the party, how will they establish democracy in the country."
Quader made this comment in the speech of the chief guest at the preparatory meeting of the Publicity and Publication Affairs Sub-committee formed on the occasion of the 22nd National Council of Awami League. The meeting was held at AL President's Dhanmondi political office.
AL general secretary said, "BNP does not need any people to do party politics. They need people only for complaining to foreigners. They have breakfast and dinner complaining against the country and against Sheikh Hasina."
'Awami League is jealous of BNP's popularity' regarding the claim of BNP leaders, Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "The election will prove who is more popular."
Publicity and Publication Affairs Sub-committee convenor Mohammad Sahabuddin Chuppu presided over the preparation meeting while AL Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary and Member Secretary of the relevant sub-committee Abdus Sobhan Golap conducted the preparatory meeting.
Asking to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Obaidul Quader said, "When was the national council of BNP? How many days ago did it happen? Already we had done two councils. How will those who do not practice democracy within the party establish democracy in the country?"
Addressing the party leaders and activists, he said, "If someone has post of any other unit, then he/she cannot be in the sub-committee. If they are in a district committee, thana committee, upazila committee then it is not possible."
He requested Abdus Sobhan Golap to keep an eye on these issues and said, "Find out who is where. It will be seen that one's name is in two or three committees. These should be checked. Many of our activists roam here anonymously, without positions. We could not give them any post."
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and others were also present at the meeting.


