HC to hear writ filed against FM on Sunday

The High Court on Monday fixed November 19 for hearing on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of AK Abdul Momen holding the office of the foreign minister as well as a member of parliament for his "controversial comment".

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kazi Ezarul Haque Akondo fixed the date for the hearing.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Ershad Hossain Rashed filed the petition with HC on September 5 seeking its directive against foreign minister.

The petition also appealed before the HC to form a committee with cabinet secretary and Jatiya Sangsad secretary to enquire whether Abdul Momen is qualified to hold the offices of minister and MP for his controversial comment.

In the petition, the lawyer said Momen has violated his oath and constitution by commenting and therefore, he has become disqualified to hold the offices of the minister as well as MP.

At a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram, Momen reportedly said that he had urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power.

After much criticism over this statement, the FM provided an explanation the next day, saying that he had requested the Indian government to help the Bangladesh PM maintain the stability of her government.

On August 21, SC lawyer Ershad sent a legal notice to the foreign minister urging him to step down within 48 hours for violating the Constitution over his 'controversial comments'.









