Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC to hear writ filed against FM on Sunday

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday fixed November 19 for hearing on a writ petition filed challenging the legality of AK Abdul Momen holding the office of the foreign minister as well as a member of parliament for his "controversial comment".
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Mia and Justice Kazi Ezarul Haque Akondo fixed the date for the hearing.
Supreme Court lawyer Md Ershad Hossain Rashed filed the petition with HC on September 5 seeking its directive against foreign minister.
The petition also appealed before the HC to form a committee with cabinet secretary and Jatiya Sangsad secretary to enquire whether Abdul Momen is qualified to hold the offices of minister and MP for his controversial comment.
In the petition, the lawyer said Momen has violated his oath and constitution by commenting and therefore, he has become disqualified to hold the offices of the minister as well as MP.
At a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram, Momen reportedly said that he had urged the Indian government to back Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that she can stay in power.
After much criticism over this statement, the FM provided an explanation the next day, saying that he had requested the Indian government to help the Bangladesh PM maintain the stability of her government.
On August 21, SC lawyer Ershad sent a legal notice to the foreign minister urging him to step down within 48 hours for violating the Constitution over his 'controversial comments'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kishoreganj doc Kausar a top militant leader: Police
Cabinet okays accord to ease Hajj formalities for BD pilgrims
Canadian High Commissioner to Dhaka Dr Lilly Nicholls
HC asks to give 10 grades to primary teachers
Robi launches digital entrepreneurship platform r-ventures 3.0
BNP holds talks with Canadian envoy Lilly
World Bank Vice President for South Asia, Martin Raiser
Fake certificates of 817 teachers detected


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft