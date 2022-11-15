Video
Global Islami Bank opens its 5 sub-branches

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank formally opened its five sub-branches respectively at Vatara, Shahjadpur, Dhaka Uddan, Kharakandi of Dhaka and GoalundoGhat of Rajbari recently, says a press release.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest.
Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads from Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.
It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home & abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.



