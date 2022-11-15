

MBL holds business review meeting in Barishal

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present in the meeting as the chief guest.

In his speech, the MD and CEO advised the Heads of Branches and In-charges of the Upashakhas to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year.

Bank's CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, PhD, urged the participants to be amicable in their duties and he ensured them to continue the unanimous support from head office. Seven HOBs and two In-charges of Upashkhas participated the business review meeting.















