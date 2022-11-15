

AIBL gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury received the certificate from representitive of SCK, Chairman of Right Time Ltd. Sahali Yesmin Vhuiyan at AIBL Tower on Thursday, says a press release.

Additional Managing Director S M Jaffar, Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Muhammed Nadim, Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior officials of the Bank and Managing Director and CEO Right Time Ltd. Mohammad Touhidur Rahman were present on the occasion.

The authority certifies that Al Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. has been audited and found to be in accordance with the requirements for adopting and implementing global standards and practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations.









