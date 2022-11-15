Shimanto Bank holds BAMLCO Confce



Shimanto Bank has arranged Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer's (BAMLCO) Conference 2022 recently in digital platform, says a press release.Md. Masud Biswas, Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as Chief Guest and Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank was present as Special Guest in the Conference.Md. Rokon-Uz-Zaman, Joint Director, BFIU has participated as resource person in the conference.Members of management committee, all BAMLCOs and Departmental Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers of the bank were participated in the conference conducted by Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO), Shimanto Bank.