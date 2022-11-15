Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Nov 14: Sri Lanka unveils a budget on Monday attempting to put the South Asian government's finances in order, with reforms to advance a $2.9 global billion bailout from the island's worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe's first full-year budget to parliament will include measures aimed at helping Sri Lanka restructure its debt, increase revenues and trim spending as it works on the bailout with the International Monetary Fund, analysts say. "This is a budget that is being presented at a time Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented crisis," said State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya.
"More than 70% of families are asking the government for support and the economy is estimated to shrink 8.3% this year," he said in a statement. "This budget will present a political and economic way forward for the country."
The World Bank estimates Sri Lanka's economy will contract by 9.2% this year and 4.2% in 2023.
The nation of 22 million people plunged into economic crisis this year as a loss of tourism revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic compounded tax cuts and years of economic mismanagement, leading to a severe dollar drought.
Unable to pay for critical imports, Sri Lanka struggled to buy essentials such as fuel, and the public faced soaring inflation, a rapidly depreciating currency and sharply shrinking growth.
The government has proposed increasing the personal and corporate income tax rate to 30% from 24% and possibly changing tax brackets to boost revenue, despite criticism from companies and opposition parties.
Spending cuts will likely to be tricky, given Sri Lanka's large public workforce and high debt.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global Islami Bank opens its 5 sub-branches
MBL holds business review meeting in Barishal
AIBL gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
Shimanto Bank holds BAMLCO Confce
Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy
Britain warns tax hikes coming after Truss fiasco
Unilever leads pack on price rises as consumer goods industry squeezed
IMF says global economic outlook getting gloomier


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft