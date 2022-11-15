Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unilever leads pack on price rises as consumer goods industry squeezed

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Nov 14: Unilever has raised prices faster than its biggest rivals P&G and Nestle since the middle of 2021, in a replay of its strategy during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
The British maker of Dove soap, Hellmann's condiments and Marmite spread, said at the end of October that its price increases hit an all-time high of 12.5% in the third quarter.
Consumer goods firms are juggling how much they can offset rising energy and labour costs without losing consumers, many of whom are already switching to supermarkets' own label goods.
Nestle and P&G both raised prices by less than 9.5% in the same period, having roughly matched one another since mid-2021.
Unilever's greater exposure to emerging markets and food, where cost and margin pressures have been most intense, partly explains the difference, analysts say.
Ratcheting up prices, however, risks damaging relationships with retailers, which are also trying to protect their margins.
The last time Unilever was close to such large rises was at the height of the global financial crisis. In the final quarter of 2008, its prices rose about 9%, dwarfing P&G's 4% hikes.
Unilever said price rises vary by category and market and not all consumers were experiencing the 12.5% hikes.
"There are several levers we can pull before increasing prices on shelf, which is a last resort and carefully considered, including reducing promotional activity and offering a selection of products that have higher margins," a spokesperson for the company said.
Unilever has high exposure to regions and countries with high inflation including Latin America, Turkey and Russia, while P&G is more US-focused, Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said.
"These countries have high inflation, linked to weak foreign exchange. That shows up in Unilever's foreign exchange translation losses that are much bigger," he said.
Unilever's cost inflation is running at more than 20% this year, compared to 14%-15% at Nestle, Barclays analyst Warren Ackerman said, although its rivals may not yet have hit the peak of their price rises.
"It's related to how much inflation they are dealing with and exposure to commodities," said Ackerman of Unilever.
Nestle acknowledged that cost pressures are intensifying.
"We are still absorbing significant cost, which has led to a notable decline in our gross profit margin," a Nestle spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, P&G is developing ranges it can sell at different price points, a spokesperson for the company said.
Unilever and Nestle are estimated to report pre-tax profit margins of about 15% this year, according to Refinitiv. P&G is expected to report a pre-tax profit margin of nearly 24%.
Chief Executive Alan Jope said last month that Unilever needed to raise prices to give it the firepower to invest in its brands. Jope cited higher labour, materials and energy costs and climate change making farming more expensive, but the company was "very mindful" of the pressure this put on consumers. Tensions with retailers, meanwhile, are growing.
Kraft Heinz products were pulled from shelves in Tesco stores earlier this year as the British supermarket giant could not agree pricing terms.
And Mondelez, maker of Cadbury and Milka chocolate, stopped selling its sweets to a number of European retailers earlier this year as they negotiated on price, its CEO Dirk Van de Put said this week.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global Islami Bank opens its 5 sub-branches
MBL holds business review meeting in Barishal
AIBL gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
Shimanto Bank holds BAMLCO Confce
Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy
Britain warns tax hikes coming after Truss fiasco
Unilever leads pack on price rises as consumer goods industry squeezed
IMF says global economic outlook getting gloomier


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft