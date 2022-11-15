Video
bKash's CPTO Huda honoured for fintech innovations

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Mohammad Azmal Huda, Chief Product and Technology Officer of bKash has been honored with the "Chief Technology Officer of the Year' award for his significant contribution in enabling people with digital transactions through fintech innovations.
He got the recognition at the first-ever "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2022", initiated by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) held at a city hotel recently, says a press release.
Mohammad Azmal Huda has achieved the accolade for building the best quality technology framework, enhancing customer-friendly services through continuous innovation and technology integration in fintech arena since the beginning of country's largest MFS provider bKash. He is regarded as a pioneer of the constant technological evolution of MFS industry in the country.
Azmal is closely involved in deciding the organization's strategic direction, development and future growth. He sets the product vision by integrating the values of human-centricity, market demands and data-driven decision support systems.
He has been passionately driving his team to dream, to believe and to be excited about crafting impactful products and developing and managing those through effective processes and technologies. Under his leadership, a state-of-art technological platform has been implemented and being maintained to serve one of the largest user-bases in Bangladesh.
In one hand, the technology is offering adequate flexibility and inviting common people to participate and utilize the features. On the other hand, world-class measures have been incorporated to ensure the security, compliance and robustness.
He has been guiding teams to deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies in different business automation and fraud management solutions. Under his direct supervision, bKash's technology teams have built the robust and most widely used mobile applications. They have been playing an important role in the digital penetration and growth of compliant financial transactions of crores of people.
Prior to bKash, Azmal Huda worked with a leading telecom company in the country. Azmal Huda completed his BSc and MSc in Computer Science and Engineering from University of Dhaka. Later, he obtained an MBA from the same university.
It is mentionable that a distinguished advisory board rigorously judged over 100 nominations from more than 30 organizations for the 'C-Suite Award 2022'. Finally, the prestigious award was given on 16 categories to 16 top corporate executives of Bangladesh.


