Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:56 AM
Gold Medal handover ceremony for BCSIR held

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman (2nd from left) attends as the chief guest at the Gold Medal handover Ceremony held at IFST Auditorium of BCSIR in the city recently.

The Gold Medal handover Ceremony on 'Bangabandhu Gold Medal for Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) Lifetime Award and Best Researcher' was held at the IFST Auditorium of BCSIR recently, says a press release.
Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman was present as the chief guest and Vice Chancellor of Jashore Science and Technology University-Professor Dr. Anwar Hossain presented as the special guest.
Respected Guests adviced to the BCSIR scientists to conduct research for social benefits without any limits.
Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh presided over the gold medal handover ceremony and urged to the scientists working hard with honesty for the betterment of the nation.
Dr. Abdul Gafur-Prinicipal Scientific Officer who received the gold medal which is 22 caret and 30g of gold with one lac cash amount from the Science and Technology minister.
Among others, Members and secretary of BCSIR, directors of various laboratories and other scientists were present the said Gold Medal handover ceremony.


