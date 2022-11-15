Video
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022
Showcasing the Majestic Silks of Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Highlighting the glorious and rich history of Bangladesh's fantabulous silk industry, eminent fashion designer Maheen Khan, in partnership with HSBC, organised an exclusive fashion show titled 'Majestic Silks of Bangladesh' at Gulshan Lake Park in the capital on Saturday.
In cooperation with Gulshan Society, the event showcased trendy fashionwear based on Bangladeshi silk, presented by 50 top models in the country.
The event was joined by cultural personalities and diplomats from various countries including Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan, Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Subolo and more.
Gallery Cosmos Director Tehmina Enayet, artist Afrozaa Jamil Konka, singer Mehreen Mahmud, actress Tarin Jahan Khan and a handful of renowned and popular celebrities and cultural personalities joined the fashion show on Saturday afternoon.
Describing the venture, Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB)'s founding President Maheen Khan said, "We have an enriched and glorious silk industry which deserves the spotlight because when we talk about the trend of "sustainable fashion" in the traditional crafts of Bangladesh, silk is our answer. To promote our silk industry, assistance from all corners of our society is highly needed, and we are proud to showcase our majestic silk in this special show today."
Gulshan Society General Secretary Barrister Sarwat Siraj and FDCB General Secretary Saibal Saha also spoke at the event, among others.
Relentlessly working for the last four decades to preserve Bangladesh's silk heritage, besides other indigenous textiles, Maheen Khan and her FDCB regularly organise multifaceted events to present the silk heritage of Bangladesh at home and abroad.    -UNB


