

BEPZA seeks more Japanese, Italian investment in BD

"BEPZA believes in partnership of development. We hope new more Japanese and Italian industries will be included in the list of BEPZA." Ali Reza Mazid made this urge while the Ambassador of Japan Ito Naoki and the Ambassador of Italy Enrico Nunziata visited Uttara EPZ led by Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) MMasud Bin Momen on Saturday, says a press release.

Ito Naoki said, "Japanese Investors have a very positive impression on BEPZA as they are getting the services and facilities to run their business smoothly in EPZs." The Ambassador praised BEPZA for creating a fantastic working atmosphere in the EPZs. He thanked BEPZA for its best services and cooperation provided to the Japanese investors.

Masud Bin Momen praised BEPZA for its significant contribution to the national export. He urged the ambassadors to work for bringing more investment in Bangladesh since the country has a liberal investment policy and offers attractive incentives to foreign investors.

Later, the delegation visited four factories of UEPZ i.e. Evergreen Products Factory (BD) Ltd., Sonic (Bangladesh) Ltd., Mazen (Bangladesh) Industries Ltd. and Section Seven International Limited. They observed the production process of those factories and expressed their satisfaction to see the working environment and product of diverse nature.

Among others, Secretary (East) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Mashfee Binte Shams, Executive Director (UEPZ) Naheed Munshi, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, President of Bangladesh EPZ Investors' Association (BEPZIA) S M Khan and high officials of BEPZA were present during this time.









