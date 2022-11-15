Integrated efforts to boost silk export stressed

RAJSHAHI, Nov 14: Integrated efforts of all the government and private organizations concerned can be the best way of boosting export volume of silk and its products as its prospects are very bright.

Golden tradition of silk industries is expected to revive within a shortest possible time with breakthrough innovation of high yielding varieties of silkworms and mulberry plants creating scopes of enriching the export list.

Experts came up with the observation while addressing a seminar titled "Product Development, Diversification and Adaptation for Export of Rajshahi Silk" on Sunday.

Rajshahi Regional Office of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) organized the seminar at its conference hall under the National Export Training Programme of 2022-2023 financial year.

EPB Vice chairman AHM Ahsan and Director of Bangladesh Silk Development Board (BSDB) Dr Abdul Mannan addressed the seminar as chief guest and special guest respectively, while President of Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liakat Ali was in the chair.

AHM Ahsan told the meeting that they are working to boost silk export through mitigating and overcoming the existing problems in this sector.

BSDB Director Emadul Bari illustrated the prospects and problems of the silk sector besides the existing export prospects during his keynote presentation.

He said Bangladesh Sericulture Research and Training Institute (BSRTI) has innovated 20 silkworm and 15 mulberry plant varieties after a long research creating massive hope of revitalization of the prestigious silk sector. -BSS







