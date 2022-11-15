Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Integrated efforts to boost silk export stressed

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

RAJSHAHI, Nov 14: Integrated efforts of all the government and private organizations concerned can be the best way of boosting export volume of silk and its products as its prospects are very bright.
Golden tradition of silk industries is expected to revive within a shortest possible time with breakthrough innovation of high yielding varieties of silkworms and mulberry plants creating scopes of enriching the export list.
Experts came up with the observation while addressing a seminar titled "Product Development, Diversification and Adaptation for Export of Rajshahi Silk" on Sunday.
Rajshahi Regional Office of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) organized the seminar at its conference hall under the National Export Training Programme of 2022-2023 financial year.
EPB Vice chairman AHM Ahsan and Director of Bangladesh Silk Development Board (BSDB) Dr Abdul Mannan addressed the seminar as chief guest and special guest respectively, while President of Bangladesh Silk Industries Owners Association Liakat Ali was in the chair.
AHM Ahsan told the meeting that they are working to boost silk export through mitigating and overcoming the existing problems in this sector.
BSDB Director Emadul Bari illustrated the prospects and problems of the silk sector besides the existing export prospects during his keynote presentation.
He said Bangladesh Sericulture Research and Training Institute (BSRTI) has innovated 20 silkworm and 15 mulberry plant varieties after a long research creating massive hope of revitalization of the prestigious silk sector.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global Islami Bank opens its 5 sub-branches
MBL holds business review meeting in Barishal
AIBL gets ISO 27001:2013 certificate
Shimanto Bank holds BAMLCO Confce
Sri Lanka budget to seek recovery for crisis-hit economy
Britain warns tax hikes coming after Truss fiasco
Unilever leads pack on price rises as consumer goods industry squeezed
IMF says global economic outlook getting gloomier


Latest News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Afghan supreme leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Chhatra Union protests price hike of education materials
US, China agree to resume climate cooperation
EU, UK sanction dozens of Iranian officials over rights abuses
Bangladesh wants to buy sugar, wheat, soybean oil from Brazil
DSE share trading between 10am and 2:30pm from Tuesday
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft