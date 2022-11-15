‘Plastic pollution most pressing environment issues now’



ESDO Secretary General Dr. Shahriar Hossain

Plastic pollution is most visible in developing Asian and African nations and Bangladesh is no different from them.

According to the World Bank, in December 2021, Bangladesh was one of the top countries in the world in terms of plastic pollution. The annual per capita plastic consumption in Dhaka alone is 22.25kg. Other big cities like Chattogram, Khulna are also a big contributors of this pollution.

Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) conducted a Brand Audit 2022 and came out with a worrying findings recently at a virtual news conference in Dhaka.

They conducted this survey in three different cities-Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna. An amount of 30,862 pieces of plastic waste were collected by the volunteers from these three cities. he waste were then sorted by the name of the local and international companies who produce these waste on daily basis.

Out of these companies 38 local and 14 international companies have been identified whose various items were found from the collections.

The global carbonated soft drink brand Coca-Cola has been listed as the most single use plastic polluter in the country generating 20.78 percent of the total waste collected under this audit.

The list also includes big companies as the plastic polluters like Pepsico, Pran-RFL group,Akij group,Nestle,Uniliver,Bombay Sweets Limited and many other local and international companies.

Executives and members of the organization have expressed their concern about the outcome of the survey and gave suggestions to deal with this issue.

ESDO (Eco-Social Development Organization) Secretary General Dr. Shahriar Hossain said: "Bangladesh need to ban single use plastic. We can't stay behind in terms of taking decision regarding the plastic issue. We have to start preparing from now on how to completely ban single use non recyclable plastic from our country."







