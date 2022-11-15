Video
BGMEA, Mastercard issue co-branded credit card for RMG workers

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

BGMEA, Mastercard issue co-branded credit card for RMG workers

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Mastercard, have launched co-branded credit cards for the BGMEA members, and prepaid cards for more than 4.5 million readymade garments (RMG) workers.
Mutual Trust Bank will issue the MasterCard World credit cards and the prepaid cards by Southeast Bank Limited (SEBL).
The prepaid cards will help disbursement of garment workers' wages, the BGMEA said Saturday.
The RMG workers of the BGMEA enlisted factories will get the SEBL MasterCard prepaid card, which is designed to provide more convenient, safer, and smarter options for payments rather than cash, it added.
Mastercard World credit cards are designed for the BGMEA members and senior executives of its member factories, allowing cardholders to conduct local and cross-border transactions with ease and convenience.
Cardholders can carry out dual-interface global transactions, which also support ATM, POS, QR, and e-commerce payments along with usage of travel lounge services locally and internationally.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal, Mutual Trust Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, and SEBL Managing Director M Kamal Hossain signed the agreement.
BGMEA directors Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, Tanvir Ahmed, Mijanur Rahman, Neela Hosna Ara; Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication and Publicity Shovon Islam, and Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven and Knit Md Nurul Islam were also present.    -UNB


