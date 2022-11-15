

Proposed tobacco act amendment worries cigarette hawkers

They said the law would hit hard about 1.5 million families if the sale of tobacco by hawkers or roadside vendors is stopped and a license system is introduced.

Various small traders (hawkers) unions have protested against the ban on retailing tobacco by ferrying and the practice of licensing in tobacco sales.

"If all these union leaders stop the sale of tobacco and introduce the license system, about 1.5 million hawkers will turn unemployed.

As a result, the livelihood of about 10 million people, who directly depend on the retail sale on the roads will be uncertain, said Jana Adhikar Foundation chairman and Supreme Court lawyer Md Rezaur Rahman at a press conference.

Various hawkers union leaders and national-level labor organization leaders participated in a view exchange meeting titled "Revised proposed draft on Smoking and Use of Tobacco Products (Control) Act: Hawkers' Thoughts", organised by the Foundation, at a city hotel on Saturday.

Labour leaders and hawkers leaders and small business groups said if implemented, the law will definitely result in the loss of employment to millions of small and floating vendors.

As a result, there is a possibility of financial losses of Tk 50 billion in the country amid the negative impact of floating small business groups on the overall economic activities.

Md Rezaur Rahman said to reduce the consumption of tobacco and tobacco products, the draft amendment has included some clauses, which will not fulfil its main purpose and will have a negative impact on all the stakeholders involved in the supply chain in this sector and their livelihoods.

Abul Hossain, leader of the hawkers' struggle council, said that the income of many working people in the informal sector has decreased to a large extent due to the shock of Covid in the last two years.











