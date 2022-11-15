Video
Guardian Life Ins launches cancer insurance policy

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Correspondent

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has launched a digital insurance plan for the first time in the country for cancer treatment.
On Monday, a programme was organized to mark the inauguration of the insurance plan at the National Press Club.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guardian Life Sheikh Rakibul Karim, Founder of Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust Nazmus Ahmed Albab and General Secretary Mahzabin Ferdous were present on the occasion.
Guardian Life CEO Sheikh Rakibul Karim said, Guardian Life has always strived to introduce world class life and health insurance services in Bangladesh. Following that, we launched this affordable digital cancer care plan. It is expected to add a new milestone in the treatment of cancer.
Guardian Cancer Care service can be purchased from the official website of Guardian Life's digital platform 'EasyLife'. As per the terms of the insurance plan, the policyholder will be insured up to Tk 20 lakh in case of cancer in future.
Besides, if the cancer is detected at early stage of the policyholder, the insurance premium will be waived for the next 3 years.


