Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 8:55 AM
MetLife giving scholarships to undergraduate students

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

 To equip the country's insurance sector with more professional actuaries, MetLife Bangladesh is providing scholarships to undergraduate students aspiring to become actuaries through its flagship "Professional Actuarial Study Scholarship" program.
This is the only private-sector scholarship program for students who aspired to pursue a career in actuarial science. The scholarship is most suitable for Math enthusiasts with an interest in Applied Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, and financial analysis, says a press release.
Actuaries play a vital role in managing various risks of an insurance company and developing insurance products and solutions. There is a huge demand for this profession globally.
The scholarship is open to undergraduate students studying in various disciplines and the recipients will be selected based on thorough assessments.
For the selected students, MetLife Bangladesh will sponsor the full cost of Actuary study and certification that includes exam registration fee, annual membership fee, study materials, financial calculator, financial rewards for successful completion of exams and mentorship from certified actuaries.
Interested students can apply through this link (https://metlifebd.online/518538) for the scholarship by 30 November 2022.
Commenting on the scholarship program, Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "Over the past few years, we have seen that many students are showing interest to pursue the exciting career opportunities of the actuarial profession. We are continuing our scholarship program to help these students get the necessary guidance and financial support to become future actuaries of Bangladesh."


