Stocks fall on profit taking

Published : Tuesday, 15 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit from previous gains pulling down indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock exchange (CSE).
At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark DSEX index of the DSE shed 51.34 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 6,253. Shariah-based index DSES lost 11.61 points or 0.84 per cent to 1,358, and the blue-chip index DS30 decreased 14.91 points or 0.67 per cent to close at 2,198.
Another important indicator of the market, turnover on the DSE turnover fell to Tk 714 crore from Tk 724 crore on Sunday..
Of the issues traded, 18 advanced, 68 declined, and 256 remained unchanged.
Genex Infosys was the most traded share in the market in terms of Tk 74.49 crore shares of the company have been traded. Orion Pharma, which is in second place, has a transaction of Tk 73.96 crore. Beximco is in the third place with a share transaction of Tk 65.63 crore
The other companies are Beximco Ltd, Sea Pearl, Bashundhara Paper, Navana Pharma, Amara Net, Summit Alliance Port, BSC and Gemini Sea Food.
Besides, the list of top 10 companies in terms of transactions in DSE includes - Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Bashundhara Paper, Navana Pharma, Amara Network, Summit Alliance Port, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation and Gemini Sea Food.
Top 10 decliners are: Orion Infusion, Orion Pharma, Sinobangla Ind., Navana Pharma, JMI Hospital, Bashundhara Paper, BD Com, Genex Infosys, ISN Ltd and Gemini Sea Food.
At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 105 points. Tk 11.6 crore has been traded in the market. 18 of the 175 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 50 has decreased and the price of 107 has remained unchanged.


